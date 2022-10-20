Harrison Ford, Jonathan Ke Quan and Kate Capshaw in "Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom"

Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford sent the Internet into a craze earlier this year.

Quan and Ford, who co-starred in 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”, reunited at the D23 event in September. In a new interview, Quan detailed just how adorable their union was after nearly four decades apart.

“We were at the D23 event and I was told Harrison was gonna be there,” Quan recently told The New York Times. “We’re in this green room with so many actors, producers, and directors, and the person who was assigned to assist me said, ‘Harrison Ford is right outside the green room. Would you want to go say hi?’

“I’m thinking, ‘Of course! I haven’t seen him in 38 years…’ So, I walk out and I see him about 15 feet away talking to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, they’re there to promote ‘Indy 5.’ And as I walk close, my heart is pounding. I’m thinking, ‘Is he gonna recognize me? The last time he saw me, I was a little kid.’”

Ford’s reaction could put a smile on the grumpiest face.

“As I get closer, he turns and points his finger at me, and he has that classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look,” Quan said. “I go, ‘Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I’m a fan and he’s gonna tell me to not come near him.’

“But he looks and points at me and says, ‘Are you Short Round?’ Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, ‘Yes, Indy.’ And he said, ‘Come here,’ and gave me a big hug.”

The fifth and final instalment of “Indiana Jones” is set to premiere on June 30, 2023.