Lana Del Rey lost a lot after her car was broken into.

On Wednesday, on Instagram Live, the “Video Games” singer revealed that a laptop that had the only manuscript of her book, along with new music and more, was stolen.

READ MORE: Lana Del Rey Explains Why She’s Quitting Social Media

“A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place [in Los Angeles] and I stepped away for a minute,” she said. “And the one time I left my backpack inside my car someone broke all of the windows and took it.”

The backpack had her laptop in it, as well as hard drives and camcorders.

“I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon and Schuster—which I didn’t have backed up on the cloud,” Del Rey said. “And despite that, people are still able to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos.”

Despite it all, fans don’t need to worry about the eventual release of her next album, the singer assured everyone.

“I just want to mention that despite all of this happening, I am confident in the record to come—despite so many safety factors in so many different levels,” she said. “I really want to persist and make the best art I can.”

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Is Starstruck Over ‘Midnights’ Collaboration With Lana Del Rey: ‘Absolutely Love Her’

She added, “I think it’s important to say it is a bit of a roadblock in terms of the creative process. I don’t even think a plea for respect for some privacy would do anything but I do want to be honest about the fact I have concerns over what’s going to be put out there.”

Fans won’t have to wait long for new music from Del Rey, though, as she is featured on the song “Snow on the Beach” from Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights, out Friday.