Jessie Reyez made her dreams of stardom come true.

This week, the Colombian-Canadian singer took to Instagram to share a photo from her grade 8 yearbook in which she describes her ambitions.

“This was my grade 8 year book. I was 14. I BEEN about this life 👏🏽,” she wrote in the caption. “Writing this caption while on my tour bus. Insanity in motion. Don’t forget that you can build your reality. Just stay focused baby 🖤”

In the yearbook, 14-year-old Reyez wrote of her ambitions: “achieve fame, go platinum, get rich.”

Not only has the 31-year-old achieved fame with hits like “Figures”, the single also went triple platinum in Canada and platinum in America.

Reyez also recently went to the NPR offices to perform a “Tiny Desk Concert” for Latin Heritage Month.

For the mini set, Reyez performed “Mood”, along with a mashup up “Mutual Friend” and “Figures”, followed by a mashup of “Only One”, “Forever” and “Imported”.