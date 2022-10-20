Do not expect to hear much more about Charlie Puth’s relationship.

Puth is committed to keeping his love life away from the public eye. The “Attention” singer recently made his debut on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” and opened up a little bit about his significant other.

“[She’s] someone that I grew up with,” Puth said. “She’s always been very, very nice to me and I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future, because what is life without valleys and peaks, she would be there for me as well.

“Honestly, I get so scared of people now, like I can’t really walk anywhere for whatever reason, and I think the more that happens the more I just want to retreat to someone that I’ve known for a long time… I’m, not really interested in going out like I used to and being crazy.”

Puth is keeping an open mind to marriage but he certainly won’t announce it on social media.

“If I do, certainly the media won’t know about it,” Puth insisted. “I’ll go out of my way to make sure they don’t know … It becomes too much.”

Puth also discussed writing for Justin Bieber on “Stay” with The Kid LAROI.

“It has the DNA musically of me interwoven through it, but LAROI wrote that hook and it was just never meant to be for me,” Puth said. “I will listen to that song in my car and be like, ‘Wow, I love the drums that I did on this record and I’m so happy for the success that these two have had with this song … I love the fact that I was behind the scenes on that one.”