Prince Harry is a big advocate for mental health professionals.

Harry, 38, is opening up about the benefits he experienced after beginning therapy. The Duke of Sussex painted a picture of how limited his scope was before engaging in a dialogue with a mental health professional.

“The moment I started doing therapy, it opened my eyes,” Harry recently said at The Masters of Scale Summit. “I was moving through life thinking there was only one way to live. And therapy burst that bubble.

“Then when I found my way to coaching, the next bubble burst, and all of a sudden I realized that now I have perspective, and a great understanding of my value. I regained confidence that I never thought I had.”

That is an approach Harry determines as vital for the growth of people and companies.

“It’s exciting to know what the human potential is for every person in this room and across the entire world,” Harry said. “But we’re also at a point where we actually need to unlock that potential. The only way we can do that is to individually grow ourselves, but also help the people we are responsible for grow as well.

“If you are going to scale your company, the only way I believe you can do that is to successfully scale yourself and scale your employees at the same time.”