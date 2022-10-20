The Critics’ Choice Awards are getting a new host for the 2023 show.

Deadline reports Chelsea Handler will be taking over for Taye Diggs, who hosted the show for four years in a row.

It’s not the comedian’s first hosting gig as she starred in E!’s “Chelsea Lately” for seven years along with being the host of her own talk show in 2016 “Chelsea”. Along with being a seasoned host, the comedian is also a writer with six New York Times best-selling books, including 2019’s “Life Will Be the Death of Me,” which is being adapted by Peacock for TV. Handler also hosts her own podcast “Dear Chelsea,” for iHeartRadio.

“We all know and love her work as a standup comedian, a best-selling author, a podcast host, and actress – and now as host of the Critics Choice Awards,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “I know this will be the best year yet and can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store.”

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards will take place Jan. 15 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.