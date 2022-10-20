The box office has forecast an escalation upon the release of “Black Panther”‘s highly-anticipated sequel following a difficult pandemic-related plunge.

Ahead of the film’s upcoming Nov. 11-13 opening weekend, stats for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”‘s box office projection have arrived.

If calculations for Ryan Coogler’s next chapter in the franchise are correct, the Marvel Studios and Disney film should earn no less than $175 million in its first box office, in North America alone, sources with access to NRG tracking data released on Thursday. Upon the film’s final media push, that whopping sales revenue could certainly rise.

When “Black Panther” premiered in February 2018, the groundbreaking film made history with its $202 million debut, domestically. The action-adventure was Marvel’s first feature consisting of a predominantly Black cast. It became a cultural phenomenon as it approached a sales revenue greater than $1.34 billion at the worldwide box office.

Comparisons to “Wakanda Forever” will be difficult to make as the box office continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.