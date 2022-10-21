Reunited, and it feels so good!

Nothing is off limits as ET Canada’s Sangita Patel sits down exclusively with Dwayne Johnson in Toronto, chatting all things family, fashion and of course, “Black Adam”.

Not only is Johnson now a superhero on the big screen, but he’s also a super dad to his young daughters — Jasmine, 6, and Tia, 4.

“They’re so excited about ‘Black Adam’,” Johnson says. “‘Black Adam’ is in the ether of our house, so there’s a lot of talk about it.”

“I’ve had a lot of conversations with them, which is interesting in their 6 and 4 minds, just for them to try and understand or interpret the philosophy of, ‘Are you a bad guy, daddy?'” he shares.

“I said, ‘Well, no, that is not a bad guy. He’s more of a protector of the people he loves.'”

Despite “Black Adam” taking 15 years to get made, Johnson is confident that it’s “the most important movie I’ve ever done in my career.”

“‘Black Adam’ represents resilience, represents commitment, represents passion. This has been a 15-year journey, a 15-year fight to get the movie made, a 15-year fight to keep the movie on track… and here we are,” he says.

Johnson continues: “Everything that I’ve been able to do in the past and fortunately enough, even wrestling back in the day, it all led to ‘Black Adam’.

After just wrapping up his global press tour for the new DC film, Johnson shares how he’s learned to stay present in his life and with his family — even if it involves getting pranked by his daughters.

“Life is so busy. We’re all so busy. You’re busy. I’m busy. Everybody’s busy. Especially when you’re parents, man, you’re wearing a lot of hats, you’re running around, you’re doing a lot of stuff and time is easy to get away from you,” he says.

“I’ve learned over the years to really slow down in those moments. I want to embrace and be as present as I can.”

While Johnson tells us that he would “love to win an Oscar one day,” he has a different outlook on what he hopes his legacy will be.

“I have never been asked it like this,” he reveals. “I don’t know what the legacy is, but I can tell you with clarity and surety what I would like the legacy to be, which is: taking care of family, protecting family, taking care of the people who I love, protecting them, working hard. And just always treating people good.”

With the release of “Black Adam” on Oct. 21 and more blockbuster films — including “Red One” with Chris Evans — on the horizon, Johnson says you “might be surprised” by how he plans to continue to raise the bar.

“I don’t think about being on top,” he states. “As a matter of fact, my back is up against the wall and the only place I can go is forward. So I don’t think about being at the top.”

For more with The Rock, tune in to ET Canada presents “One-on-One with Dwayne Johnson” airing Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global TV, and streaming live and on-demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App.