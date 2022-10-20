Alicia Keys has a new album on the way — her first-ever holiday album!

The singer announced Santa Baby on Thursday, taking to social media to share her excitement.

“I know it’s not even Halloween yet….. but I had to let y’all know first!!” Keys captioned a photo of the cover artwork for the album, out Nov. 4. “Just in time for good vibes!!”

She also shared a video on Twitter, telling her “family” that her new album will give fans “that energy.”

The 11-track album will feature Keys’ soulful, raw, fresh reimagining of seven beloved holiday classics as well as four original songs written by the five-time Grammy Award-winning artist.

“I love this music! It feels so good!” Keys said of the festive tunes. “I picked each song based on my all-time favourites and I wrote the new ones based on real holiday emotions and stories.

“The holidays are such a beautiful time to slow down, be with the ones you love and make meaning!” she continued. “Santa Baby is definitely going to be the perfect holiday soundtrack. I can’t wait for you to fall in love with it.”

Keys will give fans a taste of her new music when she drops the album’s first single “December Back 2 June” on Oct. 28.

Santa Baby was recorded over the summer while the singer-songwriter was on the sold-out European leg of her “ALICIA + KEYS World Tour”. The album will be released exclusively on Apple Music in spatial audio and fans will see Keys deliver yet-to-be announced live performances of her new music on national TV in the upcoming weeks.