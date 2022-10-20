Leave it to Kris Jenner to already be planning her dying wish.

On the latest episode of “The Kardashians”, the 66-year-old momager finally underwent hip replacement surgery after months of suffering “excruciating hip pain.”

Although everything went well with the procedure, it brought about conversation of plans regarding Jenner’s final arrangement.

“Kim [Kardashian] asked the doctor to save her my bones so she could make jewelry out of it,” Kris revealed while chatting on the phone with her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner.

“That’s weird,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder reacted, to which Kris added, “It’s creepy.”

Meanwhile, her other daughter Khloé Kardashian, who was next to her mother as she recovered in bed, asked, “Remember when you wanted your ashes, you wanted to be cremated and made into necklaces for us?”

“That’s a great idea!” Kris replied, however Khloé expressed, “That’s weird” but her mom ultimately disagreed.

“I don’t even know why we need to be buried,” Khloé continued. “In the Bible, it says we can’t get cremated but I just wanna be cremated. But like, why can’t we?”

“No, Kylie doesn’t want me to be cremated,” Kris commented.

Cutting to a confessional, Khloé shared: “My family and I, we talk about wills, death, we tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen. If I’m in a coma, I’m still getting my nails done once a week and that’s in my will because people are gonna visit me.”

Elsewhere on the phone with Kylie, Kris recalled wanting to “pick out” a mausoleum for their family, however Khloé quickly pointed out, “Do you know how many kids we have?”, reminding her mother how big their family is.

“How are we gonna … we’ll need a whole f**king thing!” she said.

Kylie then offered a solution: “I think, like, we need to say, ‘Only this many generations are allowed in here.'”

“It’s like a club!” Kris joked. “Nope, you’re not on the list.”

Prior to her surgery, Kris spoke openly about her fears ahead of the procedure and got emotional while thinking about her body changing with age.

“It’s just a mindf**k,” the TV personality said on last week’s episode before she began to cry. “You just realize you don’t have that much more time. It’s like suddenly, I can’t do all the things… My hip goes out, my knee is torn. I have an eye infection, I can’t see. I have the TV up too loud, and Corey [Gamble] says I can’t hear. It’s like I feel like Humpty Dumpty.

“It’s the realization that I’m getting older… It messes with your head because I’ve always felt like I was 40 years old,” the mom of six continued.

In a confessional, Khloé empathized with her mother being “upset about getting older” but noted how her grandmother and Kris’ 88-year-old mother is still here after battling cancer more than once.

“We’re good, we got this. These women are fighters,” she said. “My mom’s not going anywhere.”

New episodes of “The Kardashians” are available to watch Thursdays on Hulu.