Actor Ron Masak has passed away.

Best known for his recurring role as Sheriff Mort Metzger in “Murder, She Wrote”, Masak died of natural causes at 86, his daughter shared in a Facebook post.

“Most importantly, we will remember him as a husband, a Father, a Papa, a Father in Law, and a great friend. He has touched so many lives and will be greatly missed,” she wrote.

He also appeared on a number of other classic TV shows, including “The Rockford Files”, “The Flying Nun” and “Bewitched”.

Masak was born in Chicago in 1936, making his first TV appearance a 1960 episode “The Purple Testament” from “The Twilight Zone”.

In the ’80s and ’90s, Masak earned the moniker “The King of Commercials”, starring in and doing voice work for man ads, including being the Vlasic pickles frontman for 15 years.

Later in his career, the actor worked with numerous charities, including Wounded Warriors, Child Help, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Susan G. Komen Foundation and The Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day.

Masak is survived by his wife, Kay Knebles, their six children and 10 grandkids.

Fans of “Murder She, Wrote” have also been mourning star Angela Lansbury, who passed away on Oct. 11 at 96.