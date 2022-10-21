Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde sparked a social media frenzy as they were pictured at the Wolf Alice concert in Los Angeles this week.

Styles and Wilde have been hitting headlines recently after the actress and her ex Jason Sudeikis’ nanny made numerous claims against the pair in an interview with the Daily Mail.

The most recent quotes suggested Wilde had been wearing her engagement ring “right before she started seeing Harry” despite saying in an interview with Vanity Fair that she and Sudeikis had called it quits towards the start of the pandemic.

Styles and Wilde appeared to shrug off the drama as they partied with friends at the gig though, with many social media users taking to Twitter to share snaps and videos of the pair.

When your besty is at the same show as @Harry_Styles and she sends you this video of him and Olivia 😍 pic.twitter.com/2TLMTYizmn — Welcome To New York (@TwiHardMonster) October 20, 2022

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde at Wolf Alice's show in LA last night! pic.twitter.com/P5EBCRp0oG — 🦋 (@tpoptothecinema) October 20, 2022

More of Olivia Wilde and harry styles leaving wolf Alice concert last night in la ✨ pic.twitter.com/SNra2AMNCu — Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde updates🍋🍋 (@Holiviaa1) October 20, 2022

Styles and Wilde went public with their relationship in January 2021 after meeting on the set of “Don’t Worry Darling” in October 2020.

Wilde and Sudeikis share two kids — Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, together — together, and had been engaged since 2013 before they split.