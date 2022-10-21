Kenzie Ziegler is getting real.

On Friday, the singer and “Dance Moms” alum released her new single “100 Degrees”, a pop-y, nostalgic breakup ballad.

“‘100 degrees’ is about a breakup, and I feel like during the breakup, everything can get ruined for you — especially the season that you’re in or the places that you go,” Ziegler told People. “I’ve definitely gone through a breakup where my seasons are ruined, and I don’t even want it to be winter because I don’t want to think about him during that time.”

She also opened up about writing new music during the pandemic, and how the creativity helped her through it all.

“During quarantine, I feel like I went through a lot. I mean, I got a boyfriend during quarantine. I lost a lot of friends during quarantine, and mental health stuff was going on… for everyone I’m sure,” the 18-year-old said. “And so I feel like I brought a lot of inspiration through that, and it actually helped me through. I am definitely so grateful for music because I feel like it’s therapy for me.”

Talking about her choice to be open about her mental health, Ziegler said, “It’s really important because I think a lot of people just expect people in the industry to not have feelings. And I’m very open with my fans and I speak my mind a lot because I want everyone to know me, and know that I’m also a normal person and go through normal things like teenagers go through.”

She added, “It’s really important to shed more light on mental health awareness because we’re all going through something, no matter how big or small it is — we’re all going through something.”

Ziegler was nervous about it, though, worried about backlash from people over sharing the issues she faces.

“I definitely was nervous at first to talk about it because I thought I would get a lot of hate because I do have a great life and I’m so appreciative of it. But I actually got really great feedback,” she said. “I struggle with major anxiety, and a lot of people ask me for tips or just say, ‘Wow, I’m so glad that I don’t feel alone.’ It makes me feel really good because I definitely just want to be myself on social media and show everyone who I really am.”