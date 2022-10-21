Click to share this via email

George Clooney is still the best of friends with his “ER” castmates.

The actor starred on the hit TV series from 1994 to 2009, playing Dr. Doug Ross.

As Drew Barrymore brings the show up in a sneak peek clip from Friday’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, Clooney gushes of its success: “I guess it was the friendship I have with all of them and that I continue to have.

“I had [Anthony] Tony Edwards at the house in Italy three weeks ago — he and Mare [Winningham, his wife] came,” adding that he is also still “really close” with co-stars Julianna Margulies and Noah Wyle.

“They’re really good friends,” Clooney tells Barrymore in the clip. “And so, I feel that [show] was a job of a lifetime. And it changed my career.”

Clooney has been busy promoting his latest rom-com “Ticket to Paradise” alongside his best friend Julia Roberts.

Elsewhere in the interview, Barrymore reminisces about getting drunk with Clooney and making out with his best friend: