One of Kanye West’s most notable brand partnerships in the fashion world has been terminated. Balenciaga has reportedly severed ties with the rapper, who’s made several controversial public remarks in recent weeks, including repeated anti-Semitic attacks.

The French fashion house’s parent company, Kering, revealed that they cut ties with West in a statement following the publication of their third-quarter results.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” Kering reportedly told Women’s Wear Daily, in response to a query from the publication. Kering did not elaborate further.

West has a years-long history with Balenciaga. Most recently, he collaborated with the fashion house for their Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga line, which launched in February in conjunction with the rapper’s Donda 2 listening event in Miami. Last month, West discontinued his partnership with Gap Inc.

The Yeezy fashion designer also opened Balenciaga’s summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, which saw West walk in a mud pit while wearing what appeared to be battle gear. A photograph from the event that was featured on Balenciaga’s website has since been removed.

The show was West’s latest collaboration with Balenciaga’s artistic director Demna who also served as creative director for the performer’s Donda listening party last year.

While West still has a multi-billion-dollar deal with Adidas, his 10-year relationship with the German sportswear firm is currently “under review,” as the company stated earlier this month.