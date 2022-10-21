Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appears at the Warner Brothers panel promoting his upcoming film "Black Adam" at 2022 Comic-Con

After more than a decade in development, “Black Adam” is finally taking flight, and the initial box office numbers are as super-powered as had been hoped.

According to Variety, the Dwayne Johnson-starring DC superhero flick brought in $7.6 million during special Thursday-night preview screenings held in more than 3,500 theatres throughout North America.

Given that strong initial showing, predictions for a $70-million opening weekend appear to be on track.

“Black Adam” is expected to take the No. 1 spot at the box office this weekend, displacing last week’s top movie, “Halloween Ends”, and besting this week’s new arrival “Ticket to Paradise”, which reunites co-stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

Of course, “Black Adam” will need to dominate more than just its opening weekend in order to turn a profit, given the film reportedly cost $195 million to make.