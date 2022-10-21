Kim Kardashian poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her 42nd birthday!

On Friday, a list of tributes from friends and family began pouring in for the Skims mogul, beginning right at midnight with a fun TikTok of Kim and her 9-year-old daughter North West.

The mother-daughter duo took turns lip-syncing to “Remember” by Becky Hill and David Guetta on their joint account, captioning the video, “Moms birthday TikTok.”

Mom, Kris Jenner took to social media early in the morning to share a touching video compilation of Kim’s birthdays over the years from her time as a child to celebrating as a mother and fashion icon.

The sweet video sees precious moments from Kim’s childhood like holding her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s hand, blowing out birthday candles, singing, dancing, posing for the camera and more. One clip even shows a young Kimberly joyfully telling the camera, “Once upon a time, there was a little girl, and she was happy.” Many of the clips seem to be narrated and filmed by the reality star’s late father Robert Kardashian.

Along with the video, Jenner provided an emotional caption addressed to her “beautiful Kimberly.”

“You are still my little girl,” Jenner, 66, wrote, “and at the same time you are the strongest woman I know. You handle everything that you go through with such incredible grace. You are such an amazing example of strength and calm through anything.”

The momager then went on to express how “amazing” Kim is to everyone in her life while complimenting her daughter’s unique qualities and character that make her a “beautiful woman inside and out.”

“Thank you for bringing me so much joy and happiness and for loving me the way you do,” Jenner concluded. “I hope you have the most magical birthday and an incredible year. I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy.”

Kourtney shared an adorable collage on her Instagram Story featuring childhood images of her and Kim made by a fan account.

Photo: Instagram/ KourtneyKardash

Kim’s youngest sister Kylie Jenner posted a series of photos with her older sis on her Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account. She shared the post to her story on her personal account, writing “I love you @kimkardashian.”

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian — Photo: Instagram/ KylieCosmetics

Some of Kim’s famous friends and collaborators also shared tributes for the birthday girl.

TV personality La La Anthony expressed gratitude for her friend’s “heart of gold” while reminiscing on a few memorable moments throughout their 14-year-long friendship.

Donatella Versace posted three stunning photographs of Kim dressed in custom Versace gowns.

Other famous figures who wished Kim a happy birthday include Victoria Beckham, Emily Ratajkowski, Kim’s longtime friend Jonathan Cheban who’s appeared in multiple episodes of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” over the years, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast host Amanda Hirsch and more.

Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham — Photo: Instagram/ VictoriaBeckham

Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski — Photo: Instagram/ EmRata

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban — Photo: Instagram/ FoodGod

Kim Kardashian and Jen Atkin — Photo: Instagram/ JenAtkinHair

Kim Kardashian and Amanda Hirsch — Photo: Instagram/ NotSkinnyButNotFat

Kim Kardashian and Ariel — Photo: Instagram/ MakeupByAriel