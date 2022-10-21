Zoë Saldana’s news project hit very close to home.

On Friday, Netflix debuted the new series “From Scratch”, based on the memoir by Tembi Locke about being a Black American woman marrying into a Sicilian family who aren’t so accepting.

As it happens, Saldana herself is married to an Italian, Marco Perego, which helped her identify that much more with her character.

“The fact that I would laugh out loud to all the things that she, as a woman that is not Italian, marrying a very Italian man, went through; it’s an ongoing thing for me. It’s a saga that never ends, that I love. I’ve learned to embrace a lot of it,” the actress told People in an interview.

“And a lot of it is just perfect and beautiful and blissful and exactly what I wanted,” she said of her own marriage. “But it’s not for the faint of heart when you marry somebody who comes with a big baggage of 4,000 years of history and art and philosophy. And great cuisine. It’s a lot to handle in just one simple day.”

Saldana also expressed her own admiration for Locke and her husband, who died after being diagnosed with a terminal illness.

“The way that she admired Saro and understood him and had so much compassion for him, because Saro had left everything to be with her and had to start from scratch, they were always starting from scratch,” Saldana said.

“But as long as they were together, they were going be triumphant. And even in the way that their story transpired … they were at the helm of their journey,” she added. “And that, to me, was very brave. And that, to me, was very endearing and strong.”