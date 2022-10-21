Among the many hats worn by Priyanka Chopra is that of UNICEF goodwill ambassador and it’s in that capacity that the actress recently visited the African nation of Kenya, which has been experiencing its worst drought in 40 years.

Chopra has been sharing images and video from her trip on Instagram in order to draw attention to the plight of the victims of the drought, particularly young children.

“As dire as the situation was on the ground in Kenya, these smiling faces reminded me that there is hope, and that by continuing to push forward we can make a tangible difference for millions of children. But to do that, we need your help,” she wrote.

UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador, Indian actress, model and singer, Priyanka Chopra Jonas (R) visits on October 18, 2022 a drought-intervention community outreach clinic organized by United Nations International Childrens Education Fund (UNICEF). – Women from the pastoral Turkana community have brought their children for medical and nutrition aid at Nadoto village in Kenya’s arid and remote nothern frontier county Turkana’s capital, Lodwar. The Horn of Africa is facing its worst drought in more than four decades with over 20 million people, including 10 million children, in Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia to fall in need of water and food assistance through 2022. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images) — Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP) (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images

“There are millions of children right now who are living on the brink of starvation and one child slips into severe acute malnutrition every 60 seconds in the 15 hardest-hit crisis countries, which includes Kenya,” she continued. “@unicef’s appeal for the Horn of Africa is just over half funded. I implore everyone, be it governments, private sector, individuals, please give as much as you can to save lives and prevent countries in this region from spiralling into famine.”

Chopra has previously shared videos from her trip to Kenya with her 83 million Instagram followers in order to get out the message that help is needed urgently.

“When the children deviate from the growth chart, it means they are stunted, wasting, and those words are anyway just really difficult to hear when it comes to a child. But that is how you describe malnutrition. It is literally the wasting away of a child and being stunted,” the she said in a video posted earlier this week.