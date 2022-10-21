The new season of “American Horror Story” is here, and the cast is as impressive as ever.

Set in the Big Apple in the 1980s, “AHS: NYC”, which premiered this week, tells the story of the gay community and a serial killer playing on the vulnerable.

READ MORE: Sarah Paulson Unsure Of Her ‘American Horror Story’ Future: ‘We’ll See’

As usual for a Ryan Murphy show, and in keeping with the “AHS” ethos, many of the season’s cast members are regulars actors in the producer’s arsenal.

Zachary Quinto, who plays Sam in “NYC”, is making his big return to the “AHS” fold after appearing in the first two seasons, “Murder House” and “Asylum”.

Billie Lourd, meanwhile, continues her recent run on the show, playing Dr. Hannah Wells, after having appeared in the previous four seasons.

READ MORE: Lizzo & Sarah Paulson Get Their Scream Queens On In ‘American Horror Story’ Lip-Sync

Actress Leslie Grossman has also appeared in the last four seasons, and now plays the character Barbara Read in the new season.

Other “AHS” and Ryan Murphy universe fixtures include Dennis O’Hare, Charlie Carer, Sandra Bernhard, Joe Mantello and Rebecca Dayan.

“Harold & Kumar” star Kal Penn also appears in “AHS: NYC”, playing Mac Marzara.