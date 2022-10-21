Tom Brady addressed rumours that he’d be retiring at some point during the current football season, insisting he has no plans to exit the NFL at the moment.

Brady, who’s reportedly in the midst of splitting from wife of 13 years Gisele Bündchen, shut down retirement rumours during a Tampa Bay Buccaneers press conference on Thursday.

“I’m here to announce finally you guys pushed me to the brink,” Brady joked to reporters.

“I love the sport, I love the teammates, and I want to go do a good job for this team like I always have,” he declared.

“So, no retirement in my future,” he added.

Rumours have been swirling that the source of the split was Brady’s decision to play another season with the Buccaneers after promising Bündchen he would retire.

In a recent interview with Elle, Bündchen revealed her distaste for her husband’s “violent sport,” complaining that she wanted him to “be more present” in their marriage.

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again,” she said. “But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”