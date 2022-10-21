Angelina Jolie has landed a new role in acclaimed director Pablo Larraín’s next film- a biopic centered on famous opera singer Maria Callas.

The movie, titled “Maria” tells “the tumultuous, beautiful, and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris,” as per its longline.

Callas was one of the most famous opera singers of the 20th century. The American-born Greek soprano singer was born in Manhattan but received her opera training in Greece at age 13 before moving to Italy for her career. Over the years, she faced near-sightedness that nearly left her blind, as well as multiple scandals in both her personal and professional life. She had a major rivalry with Italian opera singer Renata Tebaldi and an affair with Aristotle Onassis, whom later married Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, coincidentally the subject of Larraín’s film “Jackie”.

“Having the chance to combine my two most deep and personal passions, cinema and opera, has been a long-awaited dream,” Larraín said of the forthcoming project. “To do this with Angelina, a supremely brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A true gift.”

Meanwhile, Jolie noted that she takes the responsibility of Callas’ life and legacy “very seriously.”

“I will give all I can to meet the challenge,” the actress said. “Pablo Larraín is a director I have long admired. To be allowed the chance to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream.”

Larraín’s previous two biopics landed both of the films respective leading ladies nominations for best actress- Kristen Stewart who portrayed Princess Diana in last year’s “Spencer” and Natalie Portman as Kennedy Onassis in 2016’s “Jackie”.