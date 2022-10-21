Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” season one.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige helped put “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” director Kat Coiro’s mind at ease when it came to filming that finale episode.

The “Marry Me” movie-maker told The Hollywood Reporter how she was worried about filming such an unconventional ending to a Marvel show. However, Feige and other bosses told her not to fret.

The episode, titled “Whose Show Is This?”, saw Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) smash the fourth wall, using the Disney+ platform to wind up at Marvel Studios, where she discussed how the season should end with a robotic AI named K.E.V.I.N.

As THR questioned Coiro whether she was impressed that Feige and co. “were so willing to entertain not only an AI Kevin Feige, but also a number of the audience’s critiques and questions about the MCU”, she responded: “I was ironically the most squeamish about the whole finale.

“And the idea that we were throwing Marvel projects under the bus, it was really Kevin, Victoria [Alonso], Lou [D’Esposito] and Brad [Winderbaum] who were like, ‘No, it’s fine. Don’t worry about it.’

“So I think it speaks to their genius and their ability to be self-deprecating and not be precious. But the most interesting thing to me is that it speaks to their connection to the audience. They know what people are saying; they pay attention. And I think it’s why Marvel has been as successful as it is. They listen,” she continued.

Coiro’s comments come after the series’ head writer and executive producer, Jessica Gao, explained how Feige was instrumental in the eventual ending.

According to Gao, she wrote 20 different versions of the ending, all of which featured a more typical MCU-style conclusion, until a conversation with Feige convinced her to take a big swing.

“Kevin was the one who said, ‘There’s no reason to do a big Marvel ending. You’ve made a show that’s completely different than anything we’ve ever done before, so there’s absolutely no reason to treat it like a typical Marvel movie,’” Gao told THR.

“That’s really what got wheels turning about going really out of the box and doing something that was more true to this show, as opposed to what’s true to a typical Marvel project.”