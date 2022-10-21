George Clooney has been making the media rounds promoting his latest movie “Ticket to Paradise”, in which he reunites with co-star Julia Roberts.

On Friday, he made his latest stop on “The Drew Barrymore Show”, where he opened up about his initial concerns about becoming a first-time father at the age of 56.

As Clooney told host Drew Barrymore, he was “terrified” when he learned that he and wife Amal weren’t just expecting one baby, but twins.

“That wasn’t part of the plan. [Amal’s] sister has twins too,” he said of welcoming twins.

“We went to that thing at 12 weeks where they go, there’s the kid. [To] look at the picture of the kid,” Clooney recalled. “And [the doctor] goes, ‘It’s a boy.’ Then he goes, ‘And a girl.’ And I was like, ‘What?'”

Looking back, Clooney admitted, “It was such a disaster. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?'”

Of course, he’s had a change of heart since then. “Now it’s the greatest thing in the world. I was terrified then,” he admitted.

Asked why he was so frightened, he replied, “Well, I was 56 years old and that just sounded terrifying to me.”

