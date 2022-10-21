Click to share this via email

Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum are getting up close and personal in a steamy sneak peek at “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”.

The photo sees Tatum, who reprises his role as Mike Lane, pulling up his shirt, while Hayek’s character places her hand on his toned abs.

Taking to Instagram to re-share the photo, Tatum wrote, “All good things begin in Miami. #MagicMikesLastDance in theaters Valentine’s Day weekend.”

Hayek also shared the hot pic, writing, “A tease of what’s to come in theaters this Valentine’s Day weekend. You’re not going to want to miss #MagicMikesLastDance.”

The “Eternals” actress will be replacing Thandiwe Newton as the female lead in the third movie of the “Magic Mike” franchise.

Back in April, a Warner Bros. spokesperson told TheWrap that Newton “made the difficult decision to step away from the production” in order to deal with “family matters.”