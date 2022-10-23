Alec Baldwin is facing backlash after paying tribute to Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who lost her life in a tragic accident on the set of “Rust” last year.

Baldwin shared a photo of Hutchins on Instagram to mark the one-year anniversary of the on-set accident.

“One year ago today…” he wrote in the caption.

Several of Baldwin’s fellow actors commented with messages of encouragement, including Leslie Jordan, Cheryl Hines and Lesley Ann Warren.

However, not all the comments Baldwin received were son kind, with some complaining the post seemed “tone deaf” under the circumstances.

“Is this not incredibly tone deaf to anyone else? Especially because he denies doing it?……” wrote one commenter, with another posting, “Is that the person u shot?”

Another wrote, “Why would you even post this? Seems exploitive given you’re getting all the attention from your fans instead of everyone focusing on her and her poor family,” while other comments included, “I’m not exactly sure how to react to this post,” and, “If I was her family, you’re the last person I’d want posting about her.”

One comment offered a not-unwise bit of advice in reference to the negative comments: “Man you should turn the comments off this post 😬”

Baldwin, star and producer of “Rust”, joined his fellow producers in settling a wrongful death lawsuit earlier this year, filed by Hutchins’ widower, Matthew Hutchins. As part of the settlement, Baldwin and the producers agreed to complete the film, and bring Hutchins on as an executive producer.

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin),” Hutchins said in a statement at the time of the settlement.

“All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident,” he added. “I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”