Sara Lee’s husband is paying tribute to his beloved wife and thanking her for giving him “the best years of my life”.

Cory James Weston took to Instagram to pen an emotional message to the late WWE star, two weeks after her death.

“Dear Sara, I loved you from the first moment I saw you,” he wrote, while sharing a photo of himself lifting Lee above his head. “I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth.”

The couple are parents to Piper, 5, and Brady, 3, and Case Oliver, 14 months.

He continued, “An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine. But you were soo much more than just mom. You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the back bone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife.”

Weston, who married Lee in 2017, added, “I can’t promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you’re free. I can’t thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far.”

The “WWE Tough Enough” season 6 winner died on Oct. 6 at age 30.

Lee’s mother Terri shared the tragic news to Facebook, writing, “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children.”