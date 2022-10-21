Trevor Noah proved that he’s the “Sweetest Pie”, while gushing about Dua Lipa during a new podcast conversation between the pair.

Appearing on iHeartRadio’s “Dua Lipa: At Your Service” podcast, “The Daily Show” host explained why he always wants to see more of the “Levitating” singer.

“I even said to my friend one day, I said, ‘Every time I see Dua Lipa, it’s at an award show. So now that means if I see her, my life is going well,'” said Noah. “So, now I just hope to see her more so that it means my life is still going exceptionally well.”

Praising Lipa, the comedian continued, “You’ve always been really wonderful and gracious. You’ve always been a really wonderful light, just like in the spaces that everybody’s in. So, thank you for taking the time. I appreciate you.”

Noah also recalled the first time he ever saw Dua perform during the 2018 UEFA Champions League Final in Ukraine.

“I remember people were like, ‘Who the hell is that?’ And I was like, ‘It’s Dua Lipa! That’s Dua Lipa!'” he recalled. “It’s like all these old men who’ve come to watch a football game and they’re just like, ‘Who is this person?’ And then now there’s, like, no one in the world who doesn’t know you. I think that journey is what a lot of people don’t know about is how gradual and incremental that process is.”

Lipa and Noah were spotted looking cozy during a New York City dinner date in photos shared by the Daily Mail back in September.

However, Lipa opened up about her love life in a recent episode of her podcast, saying, “For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time. It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish.”