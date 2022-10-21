There’s been much talk lately about Olivia Wilde, ex Jason Sudeikis, their former nanny and a recipe for salad dressing, in which the secret ingredient is Grey Poupon Dijon mustard.

Execs at the mustard brand have clearly caught wind of the nanny’s claims that Sudeikis became enraged when Wilde was whipping up a batch of dressing to serve to boyfriend Harry Styles.

Wilde responded to the report by sharing a page from Nora Ephron’s novel Heartburn that includes a vinaigrette recipe, boasting Grey Poupon as the main ingredient.

“After the internet went wild this week, Grey Poupon — the recipe’s secret ingredient — is commemorating the moment in ‘style’ by creating 100 limited-edition ‘Don’t Worry Dijon’ jars, complete with the iconic dressing recipe on the back,” reads a tongue-in-cheek press release from the mustard manufacturer.

To find out how to get ahold of one of those special jars, head to the brand’s Instagram page for more info that will be revealed in the coming days.