Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Swifties have a new theory about the subject of Taylor Swift’s new song “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve”.

The pop singer released her new album Midnights at the stroke of midnight on Friday, but as part of the rollout released a follow-up Midnights (3am Edition) version of her album with seven more songs a few hours later.

One of the songs titled “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” has fans wondering whether Swift may be writing about her exes again.

READ MORE: Zoë Kravitz And Dylan O’Brien Make Surprise Appearances On Taylor Swift’s New Album

The 32-year-old dated John Mayer from around 2009 and 2010, and in the song reflects on a relationship she had as a teenager.

“Give me back my girlhood, it was mine first,” some of the lyrics read. “And I damn sure would’ve never danced with the devil/ At 19, and the God’s honest truth is that the pain was heaven/ And now that I’m grown, I’m scared of ghosts.”

This isn’t the first song that fans believe was penned about Mayer.

Swift’s 2010 track titled “Dear John” features a similar relationship between a 19-year-old who felt manipulated by her partner.

“‘would’ve, could’ve, should’ve’ makes ‘dear john’ seem like the nicest, gentlest song of all time,” tweeted one fan.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Responds To Engagement Questions In ‘Lavender Haze’ Lyrics

Another fan noted, “Taylor really put ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’, a song directly about her relationship with John Mayer when she was just 19, as TRACK 19 ON THE ALBUM. SHOTS WERE FIRED.”

Mayer reacted to “Dear John” in 2012, telling Rolling Stone it made him feel “humiliated”.

“I didn’t deserve it,” he said. “I’m pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do.”

Swift denied the accusation, stating she never revealed the subject of her songs.

Midnights is out now.