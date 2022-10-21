Throughout its eight-season run, “Game of Thrones” was consistently ranked as television’s most-pirated show, and now spinoff “House of the Dragon” is giving the original a run for its money.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the season finale — which airs Sunday, Oct. 23 — has leaked online, becoming available on torrenting sites ahead of the air date.

In a statement to THR, an HBO spokesperson says the pay-cable outlet has been actively removing copies as they’ve been surfacing online, with the leak being blamed on an HBO distribution partner located in either Europe, the Middle East or Africa.

“It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region,” said the spokesperson.

“HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet,” the statement continued.

“We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K,” the spokesperson added.