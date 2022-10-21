Click to share this via email

Paris Hilton just shared a bizarre TikTok involving a deepfake version of Tom Cruise and a classic Elton John hit.

In the video, the heiress can be seen holding a tiny dog, while standing beside a robe-clad Cruise impersonator.

“Tom, can you sing me that song again?” she asks.

“Which one?” the man posing as the “Top Gun: Maverick” star replies.

“You know which one,” Hilton answers, prompting the impersonator to begin belting out John’s “Tiny Dancer”.

“It’s good but not great,” quips an unimpressed Hilton. “You should stick to acting,” she adds.

Hilton’s followers seemed to be confused by the video, with one fan simply asking, “What is going on?”

Another commented, “I don’t understand what I’m watching but I’m here for it.”