Following news that a $100,000 settlement was reached due to a complaint that Bill Murray had allegedly acted inappropriately with a woman on the set of an upcoming movie, others have come forward with similar stories about the beloved “SNL” alum.

One of those people has been Geena Davis, who co-starred with Murray in the 1990 comedy “Quick Change”, revealing in her new memoir that she was asked to audition for Murray in his hotel room, where he “insisted” on using a “Thumper” massage device on her.

In a recent interview with British outlet i, Davis was reminded of a joint appearance she and Murray made on Arsenio Hall’s talk show to promote the film, when Murray repeatedly stroked her bare arm, and at one point playfully pulled down the strap of her dress.

“Oh, you saw?” Davis asked when reminded of the moment. “Isn’t it stunning? It’s awful,” she admitted.

Davis was also reminded that during her chat on the talk show, she actually referenced Murray’s hotel-room massage.

“I forgot that,” Davis said of the talk show appearance. “Telling it that way, just as a humorous anecdote, I must have thought, ‘Well, it’s ultimately funny or makes a good story,’ when in fact it was so devastating,” she said.

As People recounted, she told the “Arsenio” audience that her audition “was a lot like this, in fact,” as Murray continually ran his hand up and down her bare arm.

“Really?” asked Hall. “He touched you a lot in the audition?” Davis responded, “Yeah,” prompting the audience to laugh.

“Is this a story you want to tell?” Hall asked, to which Davis responded, “I’m not sure… can we, like, back up?” When Hall joked that Davis’ then-husband Jeff Goldblum “is watching,” Murray said, “It’s all cool with Jeff. What we have is so strong. Jeff understands.”

According to Davis, she used to feel ashamed in those types of situations, and would blame herself. “I don’t feel like that anymore,” she told i. “I really, really do recognize that it wasn’t my fault.”