Matthew Perry is looking back on his struggles with addiction and his journey towards recovery.
In a new trailer for his upcoming Diane Sawyer interview, airing Oct. 28, the actor remembers how his “Friends” co-star Jennifer Aniston once confronted him about his drinking problem.
“She says, ‘We know you’re drinking’,” recalls Perry, adding, “Imagine how scary a moment that was.”
At the worst point of his addiction, Perry admits that he was taking “55 Vicodin a day”, along with “Methadone, Xanax, a full quart of vodka a day.”
“At the time I should have been the toast of the town,” he says. “I was in a dark room meeting nothing but drug dealers and completely alone.”
The comedian also reveals how Aniston supported him throughout during his recovery process.
“She was the one that reached out the most,” he tells Sawyer. “I’m really grateful to her for that.”