Kanye West yelled about Pete Davidson’s penis in the midst of a heated argument, according to Charlamagne tha God.

While speaking on the latest episode of his “Brilliant Idiots” podcast, Charlamagne looked back on a fight he had with West last year.

Claiming that West wanted him to “s**t on” Davidson, Charlamagne told listeners, “Like, you know Pete is my friend.”

West allegedly called Charlamagne “screaming” about Davidson in November 2021.

“Finally he goes, ‘My wife is out here f*****g a white boy with a 10-inch penis and you won’t help me?’ My wife is out here f*****g a white boy with a 10-inch penis and you’re telling me that’s your friend, but you’re supposed to be culture?’” Charlamagne claimed.

“He’s screaming on the phone. What am I supposed to do but laugh at that?”

Laughing on the remarks, Charlamagne added, “The reason I keep bringing up Pete’s penis on the radio is because I know it f**ks with you, and you said that to me.”

West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, split from Davidson in August after nine months together.