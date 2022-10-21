Cardi B has come out on top in a trial over the artwork that appears on the cover of her 2016 mixtape, Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1.

A federal court jury in Santa Ana, Calif. ruled in favour of the “WAP” rapper on all counts, according to Law and Crime News senior reporter Meghann Cuniff.

Cardi is beaming as she hugs her attorneys. She hugged Timm Gooden the graphic artist who designed the cover. Her security guard told Shaft “that’s what I’m talking about.”

He tells a reporter: “we can talk to you now.” — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 21, 2022

Kevin “Mike” Brophy accused Cardi of unconsensually using his photo of a man with a tiger tattoo on his back for her mixtape cover, which shows the Grammy winner receiving cunnilingus.

Brophy claimed that the use of the image negatively impacted his marriage, career and his kids’ perception of him, despite the photo being of someone else.

“There is not one evidence where people believe it’s actually him,” Cardi testified on Wednesday, per XXL magazine. “He hasn’t gotten fired from his job. He hasn’t gotten a divorce. How has he suffered? … Please tell me how he’s suffered.”

Lawyers for Cardi argued that that the image falls under First Amendment protection.

The Grammy-winner took to Twitter after the ruling on Friday, Oct. 21.

I just won this lawsuit …Im soo emotional right now 🥲…I wanna kiss Gods feet right now …..IM BEYOND GRATEFUL!!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 21, 2022

“I just won this lawsuit …Im soo emotional right now,” she wrote. “I wanna kiss Gods feet right now …..IM BEYOND GRATEFUL.”