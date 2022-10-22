Taylor Swift has just released her long-awaited 10th studio album Midnights, and it promises to be her biggest release yet.

That was borne out when Spotify issued a tweet to congratulate her on setting a new record when Midnights became “the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history.”

And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. Congratulations, @taylorswift13 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/FpHfhrkqWL — Spotify (@Spotify) October 21, 2022

Swift took notice of achieving that milestone, and issued a tweet of her own to credit her fans for the album’s success.

“How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing,” she wrote to Swifties. “Like what even just happened??!?!”

How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?! https://t.co/7kDKDrBwiD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022

One of those fans who contributed to Swift breaking the Spotify record was none other than Janet Jackson, who took to social media to share her praise for one of the album’s tracks, “Snow on the Beach,” Swift’s collab with Lana Del Rey.

In her post, Jackson shared a video of herself grooving along to the song, and smiling happily upon hearing the lyrics, “But your eyes are flying saucers from another planet / No I’m all for you like Janet.”

“i LUV it,” wrote Jackson in her post, with Swift responding, “I feel like I’m dreaming. I have so much love and gratitude for you and all you’ve done to inspire female artists everywhere 🥹🙏💗.”