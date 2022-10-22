Monday, Oct. 24 marks Drake’s 36th birthday, and in celebration of his big day the Toronto rapper is sharing a special gift with fans: free chicken!

Last year, Drake became a major investor in Dave’s Hot Chicken, and he’s partnering with the chain to offer customers a free Dave’s Hot Chicken Slider or Tender on his birthday.

According to the chicken chain’s website, from 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. local time, customers who will receive one of those items no charge, but there is a catch — in order to quality, each customer must prove they’re following the chain on Instagram or TikTok. The deal is only available for in-store purchases.

“Our guests across the world have shown the same level of enthusiasm for this company that the founders had five years ago when they were operating a little pop up in Hollywood,” Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken CEO, said in a press release. “Now, in celebration of his birthday and our first national ad campaign, our most famous investor wanted to give something back to fans by letting everyone try Dave’s Hot Chicken on him.”

In September 2021, Dave’s Hot Chicken announced that Drake had become a “major investor” with a “large stake” in the company, while other stakeholders in the company include including Samuel L. Jackson and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner.

“I tried the food and it was amazing,” Drake said in 2021. “After meeting the founders and hearing their story, I jumped at the opportunity to invest.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken has numerous locations throughout the U.S., but only three in Canada, all of which are in the Toronto area.