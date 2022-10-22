Sophia Grace, the social media star who first earned fame as a 5-year-old during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2011, announced Saturday she’s five months pregnant.

“I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant,” gushed the 19-year-old in a 7 minutes, 52 seconds video featuring a backdrop of pink and blue balloons. “So, I am 21 weeks today.”

Grace said she waited this long to make the announcement because she wanted to be certain her and the baby are 100 percent healthy.

“I’m sure a lot of you are going to be very shocked,” she added, “because it probably was unexpected but I was very shocked when I first found out.”

On the heels of the pregnancy announcement to her more than 3.3 million subscribers of her YouTube channel, Grace said her content will now feature more baby and maternity clothing content. Grace, who added that the baby right now is the size of a banana, also teased that she’ll reveal the baby’s sex in an upcoming video.

At one point, Grace stood up and showed off her “swollen” belly. She also revealed two sonograms, including one where the baby can be seen sucking its thumb. During her checkup at 17 weeks, Grace said she finally heard the baby’s heartbeat.

“That was literally so cool because it’s like mad to think there’s literally, like, another life inside of you,” she said. “So that was super cool.”

Grace also detailed what the pregnancy journey has been like thus far and offered her thoughts on the so-called morning sickness.

“I do not know why they call it morning sickness because it lasted all day long!” she quipped.

Grace first earned fame after appearing with Rosie as 5- and 8-year-olds on Ellen in 2011 following their viral video, in which they performed Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” in pink tutus and tiaras.