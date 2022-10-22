Trevor Noah may comment on Kanye West’s headline-making statements and antics on “The Daily Show”, but insists he has no “beef” with the rapper.

Noah made that crystal clear in a segment break during a recent “Daily Show” taping while taking questions from the audience.

“Why you beefing with Ye?” asked an audience member.

“Why am I beefing with Kanye? That’s an interesting way to phrase it because a beef has to go both ways,” Noah responded.

“Genuinely it does. In my limited understanding of the world, beef has always been something that generally will happen between two hip-hop artists. I’ve never beefed with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West,” he continued.

“If somebody says to me that they have a mental health issue, and they say to everyone that when they don’t take their medication they’re unable to control themselves — and then everyone ignores when that person is having an episode and they haven’t taken the medication — and then they platform the person and put them up … I sometimes think it’s a little s**tty, to be honest with you,” Noah added.

“I don’t have beef with a human being who has expressed openly that they’re dealing with a mental health issue. I don’t have beef with that human being. What I have beef with is us as a society not coming together around the person and going like, ‘Hey, maybe this is not the moment to put a microphone in your face so that you just go off saying everything.’ If this is what you want to say when you’re on your medication, then that’s a different story. But because you’ve told us that, I’m not going to sit by and say that,” he noted.

“But I’ve promised myself I’ll never be the person who just sits by and gleefully says things about people that I care about and then also joins the group of mourners afterward and acts like I wasn’t part of it,” Noah concluded. “Too many people like to mourn you when you’re dead, and they don’t say anything to you when you’re alive. So I don’t know where to end. But that’s it.”