21 Savage and Drake Onstage During Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Drake and 21 Savage are making an album together.

On Saturday, the Canadian rapper dropped a music video for his track “Jimmy Cooks” featuring 21 Savage off his album Honestly, Nevermind, which was released back in June.

In the video, Drake and the “Bank Account” rapper perform their song in a large empty studio space before the camera begins to pan out. As the music fades, a message appears on the screen announcing their new album Her Loss, dropping Oct. 28.

Fans expected the music video for “Jimmy Cooks”- a track that seemingly nods to Drake’s character Jimmy Brooks in “Degrassi: The Next Generation”- to drop today after Drake previously announced that the video would be released on 21 Savage’s 30th birthday. Earlier this week, the rapper also surprised fans when he appeared unannounced at 21 Savage’s concert in Atlanta.

Over the years, the two have become frequent collaborators with songs like “Knife Talk” off Drake’s 2021 album Certified Lover Boy and “Mr. Right Now” off 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s 2020 album Savage Mode II, among others. However, Her Loss is the pair’s first joint album.

The upcoming album marks the second time Drake has released two full-length studio albums in the same year. He previously put out two projects in 2015- If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late and What a Time To Be Alive, coincidentally another joint album, which he teamed up with rapper Future for.

The announcement comes ahead of Drake’s 36th birthday on October 24.

Watch the “Jimmy Cooks” music video above.