Aubrey Plaza arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Aubrey Plaza recalled blowing her shot at a major role in the “Scream” franchise.

During a recent interview with Hits Radio, the 38-year-old actress revealed that she “blew” her “Scream 4” audition after going “full method” as the sequel’s killer Jill Roberts, who was portrayed by Emma Roberts.

“I just remember one of the earlier auditions I had was for [late director] Wes Craven for the ‘Scream’ remake or something?” Plaza recalled. “They told me, ‘You’re going in to audition to play a character that you eventually find out is the killer’ or whatever. So, I took that really literally, and I was thinking, ‘Alright, I’m gonna dress like the killer.’

“And I went in, and I looked terrible. I was really frumpy … because I thought, I’m a murderer. And then everybody else was glamorous and they all looked great, and I just looked insane,” she continued. “They were like, ‘The whole point is that we’re not supposed to know that you were the killer. You pretty much just look like a murderer right away.’ Anyway, I blew that one. Didn’t make it very far.

“I went full method,” the actress added, “and it was a really bad idea.”

Had Plaza gotten the chance to don the Ghostface mask in the 2011 film, which premiered during her early years on “Parks and Recreation”, she would have had to take a few stabs at her good friend Alison Brie, who starred as Rebecca Walters, the doomed book publicist in “Scream 4”.

The franchise went on to release “Scream 5” in January which is being followed by the sixth instalment, set to premiere March 31, 2023.