Christopher Lloyd, known for his roles as Doc Brown in the “Back to the Future” movies and flaky Rev. Jim Ignatowski in classic 1970s sitcom “Taxi” turned 84 years old on Saturday, Oct. 22.

In celebration, Lloyd took to Instagram to share a video in which classical music is playing, prompting him to break out into an impromptu dance.

After the brief jig, Lloyd laughs uproariously, asking whoever’s filming, “Did you get that?”

Lloyd’s birthday video was greeted with congratulatory comments, including greetings from actors Janelle Monae and Rachael Leigh Cook, “Back to the Future” composer Alan Silvestri and his “Taxi” co-star Marilu Henner.

Meanwhile, Lloyd’s “Taxi” co-star Tony Danza shared his own Instagram tribute, posting a photo of himself and Lloyd along with the caption, “Happy birthday, Chris! Love you!”