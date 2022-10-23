Cardi B is firing back at Madonna after the pop icon’s recent boast that the envelopes she pushed years earlier paved the way for the “WAP” rapper, Miley Cyrus and Kim Kardashian.

On Saturday, Madonna shared a post in Instagram Story to remind about the trails she blazed back in the 1990s.

“30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. in addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone,” she wrote. “I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a Woman. I was called a whore, a witch, a heretic and the devil.”

She continued by pointing out how the same frank approach to sexuality that led her to be vilified is now par for the course in pop culture.

“Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked a** and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball,” she wrote.

“You’re welcome b***hes,” Madonna concluded.

While Madonna’s contention isn’t incorrect, Cardi B responded to being name-checked by Madonna and offered a somewhat different point of view.

“I literally payed [sic] this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her …she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth,” she wrote before deleting her tweet, while sharing a screenshot of 2018 Billboard interview in which she heartily praises Madonna.

“These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself,” Cardi added.

As BuzzFeed News reported, Cardi issued some subsequent tweets (also deleted) indicating it wasn’t so much the content of Madonna’s message, but the tone.

“EXACTLY SAY WAT YOU WANT TO SAY BUT DONT INSULT ME THE F**K …nobody gonna lil girl me (specially a white woman),” Cardi wrote.

“I know exactly what she said and I understand but it’s about THE TONE …Calling me b***hes and putting clown emojis ? The f**k!” she added in another since-deleted tweet.

“EXACTLY AND IM NOT DELETING S**T …IF IT WAS THEY FAVORITE ARTIST THEY WOULD BE CRYING…but since she mentioned the most hated women on the internet is “ yes take it” SUCK MY D**K I SAID WHAT I SAID!!”

She followed up with a few more tweets that (for now) she hasn’t deleted.

If I type “suck my dick “ you gone hear the tone bitch https://t.co/zOFw27AN2l — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2022