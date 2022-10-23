Travis Scott only has goosebumps for Kylie Jenner. On Saturday night, the “Antidote” rapper took to his social media to make a rare statement about his relationship and shut down claims made by Instagram model, Rojean Kar, after she allegedly shared videos from a music video shoot the rapper was on.

“It’s a lot of weird s**t going on,” he began the message posted on his Instagram Story. “An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

The “Sicko Mode” rapper followed with a screenshot of a comment written by someone on his team, underneath The Shade Room’s initial post — containing the model’s videos.

Travis Scott/Instagram

Travis also shared an image from his and Kylie’s Valentine’s Day celebration. “If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me,” he wrote next to a series of eye roll emojis.