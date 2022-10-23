Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kanye West is accusing Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx of taking his idea for a music video and using it for their award-winning movie, “Django Unchained”.

The rapper made the claims in a new interview with Piers Morgan that was released on Saturday, Oct. 22.

READ MORE: Trevor Noah Has No ‘Beef’ With Kanye West Because He’s ‘Dealing With A Mental Health Issue’

“Tarantino can write a movie about slavery where – actually him and Jamie, they got the idea from me,” West alleged, during the latest episode of “Piers Morgan Uncensored”.

“The idea for ‘Django’, I pitched to Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino as the video for ‘Gold Digger’. And then Tarantino turned it into a film,” he added.

The video for “Gold Digger” was released in 2012, while “Django Unchained” came out in 2012.

READ MORE: Kanye West Says He ‘Ain’t Losing Money’ Despite Terminated Business Partnerships, Echoes Anti-Semitic Theory

The hit action movie follows a freed slave (Foxx) who teams up with a bounty hunter (Christoph Waltz) to hunt for the South’s most-wanted criminals.