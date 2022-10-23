Kanye West is accusing Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx of taking his idea for a music video and using it for their award-winning movie, “Django Unchained”.
The rapper made the claims in a new interview with Piers Morgan that was released on Saturday, Oct. 22.
READ MORE: Trevor Noah Has No ‘Beef’ With Kanye West Because He’s ‘Dealing With A Mental Health Issue’
“Tarantino can write a movie about slavery where – actually him and Jamie, they got the idea from me,” West alleged, during the latest episode of “Piers Morgan Uncensored”.
“The idea for ‘Django’, I pitched to Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino as the video for ‘Gold Digger’. And then Tarantino turned it into a film,” he added.
The video for “Gold Digger” was released in 2012, while “Django Unchained” came out in 2012.
READ MORE: Kanye West Says He ‘Ain’t Losing Money’ Despite Terminated Business Partnerships, Echoes Anti-Semitic Theory
The hit action movie follows a freed slave (Foxx) who teams up with a bounty hunter (Christoph Waltz) to hunt for the South’s most-wanted criminals.