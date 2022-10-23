Kim Kardashian’s Las Vegas birthday bash took a delicious detour! On Saturday, The “Kardashians” star — who turned 42 on Oct. 21 — documented her celebrations that included a surprise trip. In videos shared on her Instagram story, the SKIMS founder boarded her little sister, Kylie Jenner’s private jet, with a welcome from a pair of Vegas showgirls and a set of balloons that read “HAPPY BDAY KIM.”

“The birthday surprises continue …,” she captioned the video.

As the reality TV star got on the plane, Usher’s “DJ’s Got Us Fallin’ In Love” plays while she shows off the mini bottles of 818 tequila, silver balloons, white boas, and bags with Krispy Kreme doughnuts that were on the seats of the plane.

“We are going to TAO, you guys,” Kim said as she panned the camera past mini cardboard cutouts of pictures from her Las Vegas days and mini shooters that have the same pictures on them. In the next slide, Kim caught wind of what the group — which includes her sister Khloe Kardashian — were actually doing.

“I should have guessed, the Usher music,” Kim said as she held up a menu that featured a list of personalized birthday drinks. “Wait a minute, we’re going to see Usher.”

While the group traveled to Vegas, they took a round of jello shots, before the birthday girl celebrated guessing the group’s plans.

“Oh My God, we’re going to a f*****g Usher concert, I figured it out,” Kim yelled as she stood in the middle of the plane.