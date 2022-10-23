Click to share this via email

It looks like Beyoncé could be hitting the road with her “Renaissance” world tour next summer.

The superstar seemingly confirmed the news during WACO Theater‘s Wearable Art Gala 2022, held on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The winning bidder took home a concert package, which featured, “a total of $20,000, United [Airlines] x WACO offers you a chance to see Beyoncé on her ‘Renaissance’ tour starting in the summer of 2023 at any of United’s national and international destinations around the world.”

Beyoncé confirmed a Renaissance summer 2023 world tour at tonight’s #WearableArtGala pic.twitter.com/7nTYe8SmFU — The Bulletin (@onthebulletin) October 23, 2022

The description, which attendees shared on Twitter, continued, “This prize is complete with 2 first-class international United Airlines Polaris tickets to select cities with 3-night hotel accommodations at a Marriott property. And, to one of the most sought-after musical performances of all time, 2 concert tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour with a guided backstage tour with Miss Tina [Beyoncé’s mother]!”

According to Variety, the winner paid between $45,000 and $50,000 (USD) for the package.

Beyoncé has not yet officially announced a “Renaissance” tour.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy were all present at the event, which was hosted by Tina Knowles-Lawson.