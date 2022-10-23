Good news, “Good Burger” fans, the long-awaited sequel to the hit ’90s film could be coming sooner than you think. ET’s Kevin Frazier spoke to Kenan Thompson at Byron Allen’s TheGrio Awards in Beverly Hills Sunday, where he gave an update on where he and Kel Mitchell are with “Good Burger 2”.

“We’re getting really close on ‘Good Burger 2’,” Thompson revealed. “It’s gonna happen, and I think it’s gonna happen soon. We’re gonna figure out when the pocket of time will be to shoot it, but it’s gonna happen.”

“It’s closer than it’s ever been,” the “Saturday Night Live” star added, “So, I don’t think anything is gonna derail it.”

So close in fact, that Thompson said a draft of the script has already been completed.

“We had a reading, like a little private thing just to hear the script that we’ve been working on, out loud — just with a couple friends and a couple people from Paramount and Nickelodeon, and it was so funny,” Thompson teased.

While it’s been 25 years since the first film hit theaters, Thompson said his Kenan & Kel co-star hasn’t missed a step.

“Kel has not missed a step,” he continued. “It’s like old slippers, and that character is just ripe for jokes. We read like, over 100 pages and laughed the whole time. It was so much fun.”

“It’s on and crackin,'” Thompson added. “That’s all I can say.”

Thompson and Mitchell pulled off an epic “Good Burger” reunion at this year’s Emmy Awards, where Thompson was the host. Midway through the show, the 44-year-old funny man wandered over to the bar for one of the ceremony’s comedic interludes, where a man just so happened to be slumped over on the bar, apparently passed out.

“Excuse me, sir, can we get you a drink or something?” Thompson asked, as Mitchell sat up and smiled brightly.