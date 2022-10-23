Halle Bailey can’t help but be overwhelmed by the response “The Little Mermaid” trailer has received since its release at Disney’s D23 Expo last month.

ET’s Kevin Frazier spoke to Halle and her sister Chlöe at the WACO Theater Centers’ Wearable Art Gala — put on by Tina Knowles-Lawson and her husband Richard, in support of the company’s artistic and youth mentorship programs — where the pair spoke about the live-action film, new music and more.

The first look at Halle as Ariel starts with her navigating the ocean and fans seeing her vantage point as she swims past fish and sea turtles. At one point in the trailer, Ariel stumbles upon a wrecked ship. She’s about to peek inside when suddenly it cuts away. Meanwhile, “Part of Your World” crescendos and fans finally get to listen and see Halle’s rendition of the Disney classic song.

“It’s been really crazy, really overwhelming. I’ve been so emotional when I see all the babies,” Halle gushed while at the Harlem Nights-themed benefit Saturday. “So, I’m just really honored and just pinching myself.”